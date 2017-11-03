National Politics

Maine governor vetoes bill to regulate marijuana sales

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 12:14 PM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine Gov. Paul LePage has vetoed a bill to regulate retail sales of marijuana.

The Republican governor says in a veto letter that he's concerned the bill conflicts with federal law. He also says it doesn't address compatibility with the medical marijuana program in the state.

Friday was the last day for LePage to veto bills to regulate the retail sale of marijuana. It's also the last day to veto a bill to delay implementation of ranked-choice voting.

The bill that sets rules and taxes on marijuana passed with a two-thirds majority in the Senate, but not in the House.

A two-thirds vote is necessary to override the veto. The legislature will return on Monday to consider the veto.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video