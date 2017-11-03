Maine governor vetoes bill to regulate marijuana sales

Maine Gov. Paul LePage has vetoed a bill to regulate retail sales of marijuana.
The Republican governor says in a veto letter that he's concerned the bill conflicts with federal law. He also says it doesn't address compatibility with the medical marijuana program in the state.
Friday was the last day for LePage to veto bills to regulate the retail sale of marijuana. It's also the last day to veto a bill to delay implementation of ranked-choice voting.
The bill that sets rules and taxes on marijuana passed with a two-thirds majority in the Senate, but not in the House.
A two-thirds vote is necessary to override the veto. The legislature will return on Monday to consider the veto.
