Ex-vice president hits Trump foreign policy in Chicago talk

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 7:13 PM

CHICAGO

Former Vice President Joe Biden aimed several jabs at President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Chicago speech.

Biden on Wednesday told the Chicago Council on Global Affairs that Trump has a foreign policy that goes "beyond ideological incoherence" and treats global affairs like a "dog-eat-dog competition."

Biden also focused a large chunk of his speech time on Putin without touching directly on alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. He contended Putin and his backers want only to preserve their wealth and power. He added Putin has sought undermine democratic institutions and weaken the bonds of western allies.

Referencing Trump, Biden said "our sitting president has been unwilling to call out Putin for Russia's meddling in our democracy or criticize his actions." He called that "astonishing."

