Ethics commission to consider whether donors skirt law

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 7:30 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The South Carolina Ethics Commission expects to consider whether candidates and donors are skirting state law that limits campaign contributions.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports agency director Steve Hamm said he expects the panel in January to consider whether the violations occur when people maximize donations through multiple companies.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and his closest challenger, former state agency director Catherine Templeton, have already collected large amounts of money from a few people who give through multiple companies, but also through employees, family members and friends.

Hamm said the question of whether the practice is legal will depend on how state law defines a person.

John Crangle with the South Carolina Progressive Network says donors are setting up shell companies so they can give under different names.

