National Politics

Chilly justice: No heat, but Michigan courthouse stays open

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 5:55 AM

IONIA, Mich.

A judge is urging people to dress warmly at a Michigan courthouse that doesn't have heat amid a building construction project.

Ionia County Probate Court Judge Robert Sykes Jr. tells the Sentinel-Standard it was "a bit chilly" around the Ionia County Courthouse this week. He says: "Layer your clothing" and "you will be just fine."

Some staff are wearing coats or heavy sweaters. Many brought space heaters. It was 34 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius) outside on Wednesday morning.

Scott De Ruischer, the county's physical plant manager, said the heat can't be turned on because the flue for a new boiler goes up through a courthouse addition, which doesn't have a roof yet. He says recent rain delayed the roof installation. Plans call for firing up the boiler Friday.

