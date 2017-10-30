National Politics

The Latest: Initiative would restrict early parole

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 7:05 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

The Latest on a ballot measure to change criminal justice laws (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

A Democratic assemblyman is proposing a ballot initiative that would bar certain convicted rapists and sex traffickers from being eligible for early release.

Assemblyman Jim Cooper says he is taking his initiative to California voters because he has been stonewalled by fellow Democrats in the Legislature.

It would also expand the list of crimes for which a perpetrator's DNA is collected.

The initiative announced Monday needs 365,880 signatures to go before voters in the 2018 general election. Cooper's proposal is supported by several district attorneys and law enforcement groups.

The initiative is in response to recent voter-approved criminal justice reforms that allow earlier parole consideration for "nonviolent" inmates and restricts DNA collection.

Advocates of the reforms say the state should keep its focus on rehabilitating people who commit crimes.

