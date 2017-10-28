National Politics

Maine governor holding 7th Blaine House food drive

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 7:18 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Gov. Paul LePage and first lady Ann LePage are hosting their seventh Blaine House Food Drive.

LePage said Mainers are generous people "and in times of need we come together for a greater cause." He said it's heart-warming to see friends, co-workers, students and groups like Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts dropping off donations year after year.

The first family began the food drive in 2011, collecting thousands of pounds of food for pantries and shelters across Maine.

The first event is on Saturday, followed by another one next Saturday, Nov. 4. The Good Shepherd Food-Bank will accept all donations.

