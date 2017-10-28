Virginia race tests energy of anti-Trump resistance

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie, during an interview in Richmond, Va. Virginia’s gubernatorial election stands as a test for the anti-Donald Trump resistance, and whether it can energize voters and donors for the less glamorous races featuring traditional Democratic politicians. The Nov. 7 contest pits Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, a physician, Army veteran and former state senator, against Gillespie, onetime aide to President George W. Bush and former head of the Republican Party. Steve Helber, File AP Photo