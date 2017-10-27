National Politics

Mexican businessman sentenced for illegal contributions

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 7:21 PM

SAN DIEGO

A Mexican businessman who made $600,000 in illegal campaign contributions to candidates in San Diego's 2012 mayoral race is going to federal prison.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Jose Azano Matsura received a three-year sentence on Friday.

He was convicted on 35 charges of providing illegal money and campaign services to supporters of former Mayor Bob Filner and then-District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis.

Prosecutors say Azano was seeking to buy political influence, including support for a San Diego waterfront development that would have included a yacht marina, hotel and luxury condominiums.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video