'We made it': Imprisoned at 15, lifer goes free at 43

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, OCT. 30, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Bobby Hines leaves the Macomb Correctional Facility with his sister, Myra Jessie, in New Haven, Mich., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. At 15, Hines had been condemned to life in prison without parole. Now he was out, a 43-year-old man navigating life in a world he left behind as an eighth-grader. Paul Sancya AP Photo