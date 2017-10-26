National Politics

Ho-Chunk dismissed from casino lawsuit

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 7:27 AM

MADISON, Wis.

A federal judge has sided with the Ho-Chunk Nation and its casino expansion plans in a lawsuit filed by the Stockbridge-Munsee tribe.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson has dismissed Ho-Chunk from the lawsuit. The Stockbridge-Munsee sued the Ho-Chunk and the state over the Ho-chunk's plans to expand its casino in Shawano County, which is located near another gambling hall run by the Stockbridge-Munsee.

The Journal Sentinel reports Peterson says the Stockbridge-Munsee waited too long to challenge the Ho-Chunk and should have sued in 2008 when the Ho-Chunk casino first opened.

Peterson says he'll rule later on the Stockbridge-Munsee's claim against the state. The tribe says regulators were not holding the Ho-Chunk to the terms of its casino agreement with the state.

