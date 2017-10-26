National Politics

Mayor proposes law to identify backers of city lawsuits

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 1:16 AM

NASHUA, N.H.

The mayor of a New Hampshire city has proposed a new law that would require people suing the city to disclose how their lawsuits are financed.

Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess presented the ordinance Tuesday night before the Board of Aldermen. The Nashua Telegraph reports the ordinance applies to anyone bringing an action against the board or challenging any city ordinance or charter provision.

The law would require the person bringing the lawsuit and paying legal bills through donations to disclose all donors.

The ordinance garnered little discussion during the meeting, and it has been assigned to the personnel and administrative affairs committee for a hearing.

