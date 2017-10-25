National Politics

Republican Gov. Baker keeps distance on latest GOP spat

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 7:11 PM

BOSTON

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker appears to be keeping his distance from the latest round of interparty squabbling in Washington.

Baker said Thursday that his primary focus is to represent what he considers to be the best interests of Massachusetts residents.

The governor did not respond directly when asked if he agreed with harsh comments directed at President Donald Trump by U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake during a speech on Wednesday. The Arizona Republican denounced the "flagrant disregard of truth and decency," while announcing he would not seek re-election.

Baker reiterated, however, that he did not support or vote for his party's presidential nominee last November, largely because of concerns over Trump's "temperament."

Baker has been critical of many policies of the Trump administration, including on health care and immigration.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video