National Politics

Sununu nominating assistant corrections commish to top post

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 7:25 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is nominating the assistant commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Corrections to succeed outgoing Commissioner William Wrenn.

Wrenn is resigning in November after 12 years on the job.

Sununu was nominating Helen Hanks, of Tilton, at Wednesday's Executive Council meeting.

Hanks became assistant commissioner in 2014. Before that, she was director of the Medical and Forensic Services Division. She began with the department as a social worker assigned to the state prison in 2003.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video