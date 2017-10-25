Sununu nominating assistant corrections commish to top post

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is nominating the assistant commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Corrections to succeed outgoing Commissioner William Wrenn.
Wrenn is resigning in November after 12 years on the job.
Sununu was nominating Helen Hanks, of Tilton, at Wednesday's Executive Council meeting.
Hanks became assistant commissioner in 2014. Before that, she was director of the Medical and Forensic Services Division. She began with the department as a social worker assigned to the state prison in 2003.
