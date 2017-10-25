National Politics

Barre mayor says he doubts he will mount another mayoral run

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 1:18 AM

BARRE, Vt.

Thomas Lauzon, who has been the mayor of Barre in Vermont for over a decade, says he's fairly certain that he will not run for re-election in March.

Lauzon says he isn't completely ruling out running again for mayor, but the chances of his name appearing on the ballot are pretty remote. The Times Argus reports the 56-year-old Republican says it has been an honor serving in the office he's held since 2006 and his energy hasn't waned.

Lauzon says his decision was spurred by his wife, who told him not to run again after he asked her for advice. Lauzon says "she's usually right."

He says if he feels the race for mayor is becoming too politically charged, he won't hesitate to jump back into the running.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video