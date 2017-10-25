Barre mayor says he doubts he will mount another mayoral run

Thomas Lauzon, who has been the mayor of Barre in Vermont for over a decade, says he's fairly certain that he will not run for re-election in March.
Lauzon says he isn't completely ruling out running again for mayor, but the chances of his name appearing on the ballot are pretty remote. The Times Argus reports the 56-year-old Republican says it has been an honor serving in the office he's held since 2006 and his energy hasn't waned.
Lauzon says his decision was spurred by his wife, who told him not to run again after he asked her for advice. Lauzon says "she's usually right."
He says if he feels the race for mayor is becoming too politically charged, he won't hesitate to jump back into the running.
