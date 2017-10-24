California Assembly to host public hearings on harassment

The California Assembly plans to host public hearings to discuss sexual harassment at the Capitol.
Speaker Anthony Rendon says the hearings will begin next month.
Tuesday's announcement comes a day after Senate leader Kevin de Leon said the upper chamber will hire an outside law firm to investigate claims of sexual assault and harassment.
Last week, nearly 150 current and former lawmakers, lobbyists and staffers released an open letter urging women to speak out about harassment in the Capitol.
However Adama Iwu, a Visa lobbyist who started the letter, says women aren't likely to testify at the hearings without a guarantee that they won't face retaliation.
