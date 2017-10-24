National Politics

California Assembly to host public hearings on harassment

Associated Press

October 24, 2017 7:07 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

The California Assembly plans to host public hearings to discuss sexual harassment at the Capitol.

Speaker Anthony Rendon says the hearings will begin next month.

Tuesday's announcement comes a day after Senate leader Kevin de Leon said the upper chamber will hire an outside law firm to investigate claims of sexual assault and harassment.

Last week, nearly 150 current and former lawmakers, lobbyists and staffers released an open letter urging women to speak out about harassment in the Capitol.

However Adama Iwu, a Visa lobbyist who started the letter, says women aren't likely to testify at the hearings without a guarantee that they won't face retaliation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video