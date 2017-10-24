National Politics

Coroner IDs suspect killed after fatally shooting policeman

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 5:51 AM

GIRARD, Ohio

A coroner has identified the Ohio man suspected of killing a policeman before he was fatally shot by another officer responding to a domestic disturbance at a home.

The Vindicator newspaper reports the slain suspect was identified as Jason Marble, who lived at the home in Girard, roughly 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland. Investigators haven't released other information about Marble.

Police say the slain Girard officer, 31-year-old Justin Leo, was shot on Saturday night as he and another officer approached the home and the suspect opened fire. Leo died at a hospital.

A radio call for an "officer down" included someone telling a dispatcher there was a man with several firearms who had been drinking all day.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the confrontation.

