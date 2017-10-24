Boston Mayor Walsh, challenger Jackson clash in debate

FILE - This undated combo of file photos show Boston City Councilman Tito Jackson, left, during a Boston council meeting on Jan. 13, 2016, and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, right, during a news conference on July 11, 2017. Jackson is challenging Walsh for the mayor's seat in the Nov. 7, 2017, election. The two candidates are scheduled to participate in a debate on Tuesday, Oct. 24. AP Photo, File)