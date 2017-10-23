National Politics

Smithsonian museum to exhibit post from pipeline protest

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 7:32 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

The Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of the American Indian is adding some history from the recent protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access pipeline.

The museum is adding a nearly 12-foot-tall mile-marker post created by activists to its exhibit on treaties called "Nation to Nation: Treaties Between the United States and American Indian Nations."

Museum Director Kevin Gover says treaties were at the heart of the protest, which maintained the $3.8 million pipeline to move North Dakota oil to Illinois violated Native rights. He calls it "truly a historic event."

The protest camp at times held thousands of people. Between August 2016 and February 2017 there were 761 arrests.

The mile-marker post was constructed by protesters to show how far they had traveled. It'll remain on exhibit through 2021.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video