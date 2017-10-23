Lawmakers address key issues on recreational pot, voting

Lawmakers returned to Augusta on Monday to take up unresolved issues, including deciding the future of two voter-approved laws, one that legalized recreational marijuana and the other that created a first-of-its-kind ranked voting system for political candidates.
The House voted midday Monday to keep the new voting system in place only for primaries and statewide races, such as for governor. The so-called ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank their top candidate choices rather than just picking one. Maine's highest court this spring issued a non-binding, advisory opinion saying ranked-choice voting system is unconstitutional for some elections.
That opinion may have influenced senators, who voted Monday to delay implementing the new voting law until at least 2021. The law would be repealed then unless the Maine Constitution is amended to explicitly allow ranked-choice voting.
Both chambers were expected to keep working on solutions, with both Republicans and some Democrats supporting delaying the voter-approved law. Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said implementing the new voting system for key 2018 races for governor and the Legislature would be doable but difficult, given the lack of guidance on key issues so far from lawmakers.
"Now that we're in October, the process of trying to figure all that out in eight months is daunting," Dunlap said.
The House and Senate on Monday evening gave initial support to a revised marijuana bill proposed by a bipartisan legislative panel, but it needs more support in the House in future rounds of voting before it becomes law. Members of the panel rewrote the voter-approved law to allow local communities to opt-in to recreational marijuana sales, which would likely start in 2019.
Republican Gov. Paul LePage and Republican House Minority Leader Ken Fredette asked lawmakers to simply delay sales until 2019, without making other changes. Adult possession of recreational marijuana became legal this year in Maine.
LePage ordered lawmakers to return Monday for a special session to fix problems in the food sovereignty law and to ensure funding for the Maine Office of Geographic Information Systems. The House and Senate voted to exempt meat and poultry from the food sovereignty law so Maine officials could continue to regulate them. LePage had said that without the exemption, the federal government would have stepped in to regulate those products.
The House and Senate also voted in support of funding the Geographic Information Systems.
The governor took steps Monday to reverse his weekend move to withdraw the nominations of five judicial reappointments. House Speaker Sara Gideon, a Freeport Democrat, said she received word from LePage that he was withdrawing the nominations Sunday, less than a day before the reappointment confirmations were expected by the Senate.
But LePage effectively put the nominations back in play in a letter he sent to Republican Senate President Mike Thibodeau. The Republican governor nominated the justices in September, and the Senate confirmed the justices during Monday's special session.
