National Politics

Governor appoints former county prosecutor to judgeship

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 7:25 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed former Walsh County prosecutor Barbara Whelan to a judgeship in the state's Northeast Judicial District.

Whelan will be chambered in Grafton. Starting Monday, she'll replace Judge Richard Geiger, who retired Oct. 1 after three decades behind the bench.

Whelan served as Walsh County state's attorney from 2006 until this week, and as Pembina County state's attorney from 1999 to 2005. She worked in private practice from 1990 to 1998.

Whelan grew up in Turtle Lake, Carrington and Harvey. She earned her law degree in 1990 from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video