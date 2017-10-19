Governor appoints former county prosecutor to judgeship

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed former Walsh County prosecutor Barbara Whelan to a judgeship in the state's Northeast Judicial District.
Whelan will be chambered in Grafton. Starting Monday, she'll replace Judge Richard Geiger, who retired Oct. 1 after three decades behind the bench.
Whelan served as Walsh County state's attorney from 2006 until this week, and as Pembina County state's attorney from 1999 to 2005. She worked in private practice from 1990 to 1998.
Whelan grew up in Turtle Lake, Carrington and Harvey. She earned her law degree in 1990 from the University of Baltimore School of Law.
Comments