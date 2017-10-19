National Politics

New Arizona ski area permit would reflect ownership change

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 1:22 AM

WILLIAMS, Ariz.

Kaibab National Forest officials are seeking public input on issuing a new permit for Elk Ridge Ski Area due to an ownership change and say changes could be in the works for the ski area on Bill Williams Mountain near Williams later on.

Forest officials say a new permit would reflect that Elk Ridge is being purchased by Arizona Snowbowl near Flagstaff.

Officials say issuance of the new permit based on the ownership change would merely allow Arizona Snowbowl to take over operations of Elk Ridge starting this winter but also set the stage for Arizona Snowbowl to propose updates to Elk Ridge's master plan.

Elk Ridge encompasses 37 acres.

Its current permit authorizes public operation of the ski area from November through April for downhill skiing and tubing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video