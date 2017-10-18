FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 file photo, United Utah Party's Jim Bennett, from left, Democrat Dr. Kathryn Allen, Republican John Curtis and Libertarian Joe Buchman attend Utah's 3rd Congressional District debate in a race to replace Jason Chaffetz in the U.S. House of Representatives in Sandy, Utah. The three candidates running to replace Chaffetz in the U.S. House of Representatives this November are meeting in their third debate Wednesday night, Oct. 18, 2017.
National Politics

The Latest: US House candidates debate guns, health care

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 8:59 PM

PROVO, Utah

The Latest on a debate between the candidates running to replace former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz in the U.S. House (all times local):

8 p.m.

Three candidates running to replace former Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz in the U.S. House of Representatives this November all say they want to help young undocumented immigrants known as "Dreamers" and ban firearm devices that allow guns to mimic automatic fire.

But Republican John Curtis, Democrat Kathryn Allen and United Utah Party candidate Jim Bennett disagreed in a debate Wednesday on issues like health care and public lands.

Wednesday night's debate at Brigham Young University was the third debate of four the candidates are scheduled to participate in before Election Day on Nov. 7.

Curtis is considered the front-runner as the Republican candidate in a congressional district where Republicans outnumber Democrats 5-to-1.

___

1:50 a.m.

Three candidates running to replace Jason Chaffetz in the U.S. House of Representatives this November are meeting in their third debate Wednesday night.

Provo Mayor John Curtis is considered a front-runner in the race as the Republican candidate in a heavily GOP congressional district.

Curtis is scheduled to face off with Democratic candidate Dr. Kathryn Allen and United Utah Party candidate Jim Bennett, who is running as a centrist, in the debate at Brigham Young University.

Allen made waves in Utah when she raised more than half a million dollars earlier this year to challenge Chaffetz. But when the Republican known for his hard-charging investigations of Hillary Clinton resigned in June, her fundraising slowed.

Bennett, the son of former GOP Sen. Bob Bennett, is running as the first candidate of a new political party he helped found.

