National Politics

2 law enforcement agencies investigate after bodies found

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 7:23 PM

ALEXANDRIA, La.

Two Louisiana law enforcement agencies are investigating after at least three bodies were found in two separate locations.

The Town Talk reports Pineville Police investigators were working Wednesday to determine what happened to 42-year-old Latish White, of Alexandria. Her body, with multiple stab wounds, was found about 3:23 a.m. Wednesday.

About three hours later, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office got a call about a fire in a ditch in the Boyce area. Investigators found "what appeared to be human remains" of two people. Neither of those victims has been identified.

Sheriff's spokesman Tommy Carnline says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Lafayette.

He says at this time nothing indicates that the discovery in the Boyce area is connected to any other cases being worked by other agencies.

