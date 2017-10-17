National Politics

Alaskan picked to lead regional EPA office

Associated Press

October 17, 2017 7:03 PM

JUNEAU, Alaska

Alaska state commerce commissioner Chris Hladick has been chosen to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's regional office based in Seattle.

Hladick will join the agency in December, the EPA said Tuesday.

Hladick will leave his state role Nov. 1, Alaska Gov. Bill Walker said. Mike Navarre, the outgoing mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough, will succeed Hladick at the state commerce department.

Hladick previously held city manager roles in several Alaska communities, including Unalaska and Dillingham.

In joining the EPA, Hladick will oversee a region that includes Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington and about 270 tribes.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt in a release said Hladick's passion for helping others, experience in managing government departments and familiarity with regional issues make him a "perfect fit" for the new job.

His pick won praise from Alaska's Republican congressional delegation.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Hladick knows the issues communities face when dealing with the EPA. Rep. Don Young said Hladick can begin rebuilding a level of trust and confidence in the EPA that Young says eroded under the Obama administration.

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan said Alaska's delegation had been "relentlessly pushing" to have an Alaskan serve as the regional administrator. He said Pruitt worked with the delegation to find a well-qualified candidate.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video