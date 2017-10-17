National Politics

Bill extends statute of limitations in sex assault cases

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 4:29 AM

LANSING, Mich.

Legislation up for a vote in the Michigan Senate would eliminate or lengthen the statute of limitations for filing charges in cases of sexual assault.

The legislation before the chamber Tuesday would allow a prosecution at any time for second-degree sexual conduct if the victim was younger than 16. In cases of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, the statute of limitations would rise to 20 years after the offense or the victim's 31st birthday, whichever is later.

That's 10 years longer than now.

The bill sponsor, Democratic Sen. Steve Bieda of Warren, says there should be no "expiration date" for reporting crimes against children.

There's already no statute of limitations for first-degree criminal sexual conduct or in situations in which DNA evidence is obtained later.

___

Online:

Senate Bill 52: http://bit.ly/2zsSYeb

