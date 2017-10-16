National Politics

Judge voids ballot measure banning safe drug injection sites

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 7:13 PM

SEATTLE

A King County judge has voided a ballot measure that would have banned safe injection sites for drug users.

Superior Court Judge Veronica Alicea Galvan ruled Monday that Initiative 27 extends beyond the scope of the initiative power. She ordered that it not be placed on the February ballot.

The judge wrote that the Supreme Court has recognized the broad authority public health officials have in protecting public health.

A group of public health experts and others sued in August to block the proposed King County initiative.

A spokesman for I-27 previously called the lawsuit another attempt to disenfranchise voters who want to have a say on the radical proposal.

I-27 sought to ban supervised sites where people can use heroin and other drugs.

King County is considering two sites as part of a pilot program — one in Seattle and the other outside the city.

