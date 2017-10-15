FBI arrests 1 current, 1 ex-officer in Honolulu police probe

National Politics

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 10:13 PM

HONOLULU

The FBI arrested one current and one former police officer Sunday in connection to a probe into the Honolulu Police Department.

Officer Bobby Nguyen from the department's Criminal Intelligence Unit and retired Officer Gordon Shiraishi, who was also with the intelligence unit, were arrested, FBI Special Agent Arnold Laanui said.

Laanui couldn't comment further on the arrests, which stem from a federal investigation surrounding retired Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.

In 2013, Louis Kealoha claimed his mailbox was stolen when he was still the chief. Gerard Puana, the uncle of Katherine Kealoha, was accused of the theft. But a case on the matter ended in a mistrial in 2014 after Louis Kealoha presented unsolicited information during testimony, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .

After the mistrial, Puana's attorney Alexander Silvert presented prosecutors with what he said was evidence of police corruption.

A federal grand jury has been looking into the case involving the Kealohas for nearly two years.

