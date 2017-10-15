National Politics

20 law enforcement officers honored for exemplary service

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 8:05 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

Twenty New Hampshire law enforcement officers are being honored by the state's congressional delegation for their exemplary service.

The New Hampshire Congressional Law Enforcement Awards were started in 1998 by former U.S. Reps. Charles Bass and John E. Sununu. Award recipients are selected by an independent committee of current and retired federal, state, county and local officials.

This year's awards were given out on Friday and included awards for heroism in extreme circumstances, dedication and professionalism and groups of officers who worked together in dangerous situations.

Recipients include members of the New Hampshire state police, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and police departments in Manchester, Farmington, Hampstead, Goffstown and Milton.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video