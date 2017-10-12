Bill, Chelsea Clinton bringing student conference to Boston

FILE - In this Thursday, July 28, 2016 file photo, Chelsea Clinton and former President Bill Clinton applaud as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Hundreds of college students from across the U.S. will be coming to Boston for a leadership conference created by former President Bill Clinton. Northeastern University is hosting the 10th annual Clinton Global Initiative University meeting on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, which gathers students and experts in a variety of fields to discuss solutions to pressing problems. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo