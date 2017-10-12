USS Constitution to set sail to commemorate anniversaries

FILE - In this July 24, 2017 file photo, the USS Constitution, also known as Old Ironsides, is docked at the Charlestown Navy Yard, in Boston. The USS Constitution is about to set sail for the first time in three years to celebrate the Navy's birthday and the anniversary of the Constitution's first launch. The world's oldest commissioned warship will set sail from Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston on Oct. 20. Steven Senne, File AP Photo