National Politics

Border Patrol agent arrested, accused of lewd acts with teen

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 7:15 PM

AJO, Ariz.

Pima County Sheriff's officials say a Border Patrol agent in Arizona has been accused of lewd acts with a teenager in California.

They say 29-year-old Kyle Mrofka was arrested by sheriff's deputies at the Ajo Station.

The charges were filed by the Imperial County Sheriff's Office in California. They say the incident occurred in 2013 at the Picacho State Recreation Area and involved a 14-year-old.

Authorities didn't disclose the gender of the teen.

Mrofka is being held without bond in Pima County Jail on charges of lewd and lascivious acts.

He's scheduled to appear Nov. 2 before a Tucson judge for an extradition hearing.

Mrofka has worked with the Border Patrol for nine years. He's suspended indefinitely without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

