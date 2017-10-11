National Politics

Governor gives juvenile murderers chance at leaving prison

Associated Press

October 11, 2017 7:21 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California inmates serving life sentences for crimes they committed as juveniles will get a chance at leaving prison under one of several criminal justice bills signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown.

The governor on Wednesday approved legislation conforming state law to several recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions banning mandatory life sentences for those under 18 convicted of murder.

SB394 automatically gives the offenders a chance at parole after 25 years, although there's no guarantee they will be released.

At the opposite end of the age spectrum, Brown also approved considering parole for inmates who are age 60 or older and have served at least 25 years.

He also approved a bill letting judges decide whether to impose additional years in prison for offenders who use guns during crimes.

