Runoff likely for mayor of North Carolina's capital city

It looks like a runoff will be required to determine the next mayor of North Carolina's capital city.
Unofficial results from Tuesday's voting showed Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane fell short of the majority required to win a fourth term in office.
McFarlane won 48.5 percent of the vote. Attorney Charles Francis finished with 36.7 percent and can request a runoff since McFarlane did not receive a majority of the votes.
A runoff would be held Nov. 7.
McFarlane campaigned on her experience. Francis says she has not provided the needed leadership in the state's second largest city.
About 15 percent of registered local voters cast ballots in the election.
