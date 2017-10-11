National Politics

Provo to have first female mayor in city's 157-year history

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 1:14 AM

PROVO, Utah

The race for Provo mayor is a showdown between two women, former city councilwoman Sherrie Hall Everett and school board member Michelle Kaufusi, which means the predominantly Mormon city will finally have a woman in the mayor's office for the first time in its 157-year history.

Kaufusi said she found out about the city's lack of a female mayor when she went to Provo City Hall to file her paperwork. A city official told she was one of the first women to run for the job in the city's history.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported (http://bit.ly/2zbO4SH ) Monday that women's representation across Utah County is the lowest in the Wasatch Front. About 5 percent of mayors in the county are women, compared to 19 percent of mayors in Salt Lake County.

