National Politics

FBI: Man left explosive jar at N. Carolina airport

Associated Press

October 10, 2017 8:50 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

Federal agents have accused a man of planting a mason jar filled with explosive chemicals and nails at a western North Carolina airport last week.

Court documents released Tuesday accuse Michael Christopher Estes of attempted malicious use of explosive materials and unlawful possession of explosives at an airport.

The criminal complaint written by an FBI agent says investigators found a mason jar containing ammonium nitrate, nails and a shotgun cartridge Friday at the Asheville airport. Authorities rendered the device safe after it was left near a terminal entrance.

Estes was arrested Saturday, and the complaint says he admitted leaving the explosive at the airport. He was being held Tuesday at the Buncombe County jail. An FBI spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a message asking if Estes had a lawyer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video