National Politics

NYPD: Man's body found wrapped in trash bags, buried in yard

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 5:48 AM

NEW YORK

The New York Police Department says it has started a homicide investigation after a police dog found a man's decaying body buried in a shallow grave in a Brooklyn backyard.

Officials say the body is that of a 41-year-old building superintendent. Police say the body was found last Friday wrapped in trash bags with a second bag wrapped around his head.

The names of the victim and potential suspects in the death have not been released.

The city Medical Examiner's Office said Monday that the victim's cause of death was inconclusive, pending additional tests.

