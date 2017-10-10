National Politics

Democrat Flynn launching campaign for governor

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 4:07 AM

MADISON, Wis.

Former Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Matt Flynn is launching his candidacy for governor.

Flynn planned a pair of news conferences Tuesday as he becomes the eighth Democrat to officially say they are running against Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Numerous other Democrats are still considering getting in.

Flynn appeared with a number of Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls at a forum Monday in Milwaukee. He planned stops to talk about his candidacy on Tuesday in Glendale and Madison.

The 70-year-old Flynn is a retired partner with the Quarles and Brady law firm. He previously ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 1986 and 1988 and for the U.S. House of Representatives in 1978 and 2004.

