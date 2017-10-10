National Politics

Police: Man tried to steal sailboat, called owner in process

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 1:21 AM

PORT ORCHARD, Wash.

Washington state authorities say a Port Orchard man was charged with first-degree theft along with first-degree malicious mischief for allegations that he tried to steal a $335,000 sailboat, and caused more than $5,000 in damage to the boat by trying to unlock a steering wheel.

The Kitsap Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2zbvtWQ ) that the 34-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday after he told authorities that he intended to sail to Bellingham to be with his girlfriend.

The suspect is accused of using emergency contact information on the boat to call its owner, who said the suspect told him his boat was "too complicated" to sail.

Bremerton police say the man told them he was tired of the concrete and wanted to "sail like a pirate."

