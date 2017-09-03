National Politics

Senator calls North Korean leader 'paranoid, unpredictable'

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 3:50 PM

WILMINGTON, Del.

Delaware's junior senator has harsh words for North Korea after its most recent nuclear weapons test.

WDEL reported Sunday that Sen. Chris Coons described North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a statement as "paranoid, unpredictable and aggressive."

The Democrat said the latest provocation is a "serious escalation" toward developing weapons that could strike the United States.

Coons said on Twitter that the nation must make every effort toward diplomacy. But he said the U.S. must prepare for the "strong possibility of escalating confrontation."

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Sunday that the U.S. will answer any North Korean threat with a "massive military response."

President Trump said his administration was considering economic sanctions. Asked if he would attack North Korea as he left a church service, he said: "We'll see."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL
Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on Atlanta to D.C. flight 0:43

Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on Atlanta to D.C. flight

View More Video