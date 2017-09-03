National Politics

Tucson police make changes after detectives' failures

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 2:02 PM

TUCSON, Ariz.

An Arizona police department is implementing a new audit procedure of randomly selected detectives' cases after four detectives have left the department in less than three years for investigative lapses.

The Arizona Daily Star reports (http://bit.ly/2iTKOHx ) the Tucson Police Department developed a new division called the Audit and Best Practices unit, which is in the process of reviewing 204 randomly selected cases for quality control. Officials say those results should be available in a few months.

The department also has made changes in how officers are selected to become detectives and how they are trained.

