Police shooting at home leaves person wounded, officers hurt

Authorities say police shot and seriously injured a person outside a home in Fort Lee.
Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir Grewal says the shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Grewal says the wounded person was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, but did not provide further details about the person or their injuries. He also said "several" Fort Lee officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Fort Lee Police Chief Keith Bendul told The Record that two police officers discharged their weapons and suffered injuries. But Bendul said he didn't have further details on their conditions.
Authorities have not said why officers had gone to the home, citing the ongoing investigation.
The shooting is under investigation by the county's major crimes unit.
