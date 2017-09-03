National Politics

Sheriff's deputies shoot 1 person to end Omaha confrontation

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 1:15 PM

OMAHA, Neb.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies shot and wounded one person after the suspect fired at them.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the deputies were responding to a possible hostage situation on the southwest edge of Omaha before 5 a.m. Sunday when the shooting happened.

Douglas County Sheriff's Capt. Steve Glandt says when deputies arrived, the suspect was outside a home with a shotgun.

Glandt says the suspect fired at deputies. One of their vehicles and a sheriff's deputy were struck by shotgun pellets.

The deputies returned fire and wounded the suspect, who is in stable condition at an Omaha hospital. The injured sheriff's deputy received only minor injuries.

The suspect wasn't immediately identified Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL
Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on Atlanta to D.C. flight 0:43

Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on Atlanta to D.C. flight

View More Video