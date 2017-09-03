Flood aid available for Washakie County damage

Washakie County will get help paying for damage caused by this year's flooding.
Federal and state officials announced Friday that the county will be eligible for federal funding to help pay for infrastructure damage and emergency response efforts during the flooding in June.
Washakie joins Fremont and Park counties and the Wind River Indian Reservation as eligible for federal disaster assistance for costs associated with the flooding.
The flooding from heavy mountain snowpack runoff damaged roads, bridges and other infrastructure.
Comments