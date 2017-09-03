National Politics

State trooper shoots West Texas man in chase

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 11:51 AM

MORTON, Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety officials say a state trooper has shot and wounded a man who had fled from a sheriff's deputy in West Texas.

Lt. Bryan Witt says the man, whose name has not been released, was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Cochran County along the Texas-New Mexico border about 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) west of Lubbock.

Witt says when a Cochran County deputy responded to a call from the man's home Saturday, the deputy said the man pointed a rifle at him and then took off in a pickup truck.

A state trooper in the chase shot the man. Police say they found two rifles, a handgun and a large amount of ammunition in his truck.

