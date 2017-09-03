National Politics

Nazi who authored book 'White Power' had ties to Maine

September 03, 2017 9:07 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

A slain Nazi leader and his ties to Maine have resurfaced from obscurity after last month's neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Some demonstrators have called George Lincoln Rockwell their movement's "grandfather" and adopted a phrase from one of his book titles, "White Power."

The Maine Sunday Telegram reports (http://bit.ly/2ezWgXt ) that a half-dozen people staged a vigil Aug. 25 in Arlington, Virginia, on the site of his murder.

Rockwell founded the American Nazi Party in 1959 and called for hanging of communists and slaughter of Jews. Before embracing fascism, Rockwell was yearbook editor at Hebron Academy and ran advertising and publishing businesses in Portland and Boothbay Harbor.

Heidi Beirich from the Southern Poverty Law Center calls him the "most important figure in the white supremacist movement since World War II."

