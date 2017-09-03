National Politics

September 3, 2017 7:15 AM

Vermonter battling Mother Nature with new FEMA post

The Associated Press
BURLINGTON, Vt.

The Vermont National Guard officer who was in charge during the deployment of 1,500 Green Mountain Boys to Afghanistan in 2010 is now fighting another battle, this time against Mother Nature.

Retired Col. Will Roy of Jericho is coordinating response and recovery efforts to Hurricane Harvey for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

WCAX-TV reports that he was just weeks into the job in Washington, D.C., when the hurricane came ashore in Texas.

Battling the elements is different than battling an enemy. But he said his time in Afghanistan prepared him for this monumental job. He said his deployment taught him about teamwork and anticipating potential problems.

