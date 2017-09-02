National Politics

September 2, 2017 6:45 PM

Suspect in killing of California deputy dies of wounds

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Northern California authorities say a man suspected of killing one law officer and wounding two others has died of his own gunshot wounds.

The Sacramento County coroner's office said Saturday that 32-year-old Thomas Daniel Littlecloud had died after being shot three days earlier.

Authorities say Littlecloud shot through the door of a Sacramento hotel room, wounding two California Highway Patrol officers who were there as part of an investigation into stolen cars. The two officers have survived with gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the man then fatally shot Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Robert French and escaped over a hotel-room balcony. Authorities say they detained the man after a car chase and another exchange of gunfire.

