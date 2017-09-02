National Politics

September 2, 2017 5:34 PM

Deal orders special election to fill Abrams' House seat

The Associated Press
A special election has been called for November to fill a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives.

Gov. Nathan Deal on Thursday set the election for Nov. 7 to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Stacey Abrams, who resigned to focus on her gubernatorial campaign.

Abrams had represented the Atlanta-based House District 89 since 2006.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the race to replace Abrams has at least three people in the race: attorney Sachin Varghese, activist and operative Bee Nguyen and attorney Monique Keane.

