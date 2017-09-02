National Politics

September 2, 2017 4:38 PM

NC's highest court sends election lawsuit back to panel

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

A three-judge panel must rule on a lawsuit filed by Gov. Roy Cooper and explain to North Carolina's highest court why the judges thought they lacked jurisdiction.

The state Supreme Court made that ruling Friday in a lawsuit filed by Cooper claiming that legislators violated North Carolina's constitution when they passed a law diminishing the governor's role in managing elections. The panel has 60 days to respond.

The law being challenged requires the State Board of Elections and all 100 county elections boards have equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats. The law also makes other changes that ensure tighter Republican control of elections.

The Supreme Court order allows local election boards with only two members to meet without a quorum as long as both members agree.

