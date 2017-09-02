National Politics

September 2, 2017 12:37 PM

Public meetings set on I-69 extension in central Indiana

The Associated Press
MARTINSVILLE, Ind.

Three public meetings are planned for state officials to provide updates on the planned route for the final leg of Indiana's Interstate 69 extension that's been under construction since 2008.

The meetings are scheduled for Sept. 12 at Martinsville High School, followed by Sept. 13 at Perry Meridian High School in Indianapolis and Sept. 14 at Center Grove High School near Greenwood. The hour-long meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.

Indiana Department of Transportation officials will discuss details of the proposed route following the current Indiana 37 corridor between Martinsville and Interstate 465 in Indianapolis.

The cost for buying land and building the 26-mile section is estimated at $1.5 billion. Funding and a construction timeline haven't been set.

The extension currently runs from Evansville to Bloomington.

Related content

National Politics

Comments

Videos

More Videos

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season 5:39

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season

Pause
C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 0:45

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs

Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods 1:34

Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods

KCI proposals by the numbers 0:37

KCI proposals by the numbers

Cute dogs invade Kauffman Stadium for Bark at the Park 1:58

Cute dogs invade Kauffman Stadium for Bark at the Park

Mike Moustakas ties the Royals home run record. See all 36 homers in 2 minutes 2:07

Mike Moustakas ties the Royals home run record. See all 36 homers in 2 minutes

Royals GM on Danny Duffy's DUI citation: 'It's disappointing. It's regretful' 3:24

Royals GM on Danny Duffy's DUI citation: 'It's disappointing. It's regretful'

Royals' Danny Duffy after DUI citation: 'Please continue to have faith in me' 2:21

Royals' Danny Duffy after DUI citation: 'Please continue to have faith in me'

A look inside East Wind, where socialists share a border with Republicans 1:52

A look inside East Wind, where socialists share a border with Republicans

Members share what it's like to live at a hippie commune deep in the Ozarks 1:37

Members share what it's like to live at a hippie commune deep in the Ozarks

  • Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

    A giant inflatable chicken with a resemblance to President Donald Trump attracted attention near the White House on Wednesday. California documentary filmmaker Tarang Singh Brar was behind the display and explained why he did it.

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View more video

National Politics